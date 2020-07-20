Hong Kong reports 73 new COVID-19 cases as local transmissions stay high

HONG KONG: Hong Kong reported 73 new COVID-19 cases on Monday (Jul 20), including 66 that were locally transmitted, as new restrictions took effect and authorities warned there was no indication that the situation was coming under control.

The global financial hub reported more than 100 cases on Sunday, a record number as Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced that non-essential civil servants must work from home.

New measures that have been introduced in the city include plans to make it compulsory to wear masks inside any public indoor venue.



With hospital wards filling up, officials are scrambling to build a further 2,000 isolation rooms on barren land near the city's Disneyland resort to monitor and treat those who test positive, she added.

Further social distancing measures will be rolled out if the daily infection rate does not ease in the coming days, Lam said.

However, she said she was keen to avoid ordering people to remain at home.

"We can't just make a simple and extreme move to cut everything at once," Lam said.

Hong Kong recently announced new social distancing measures, shuttering many businesses including bars, gyms and nightclubs and ordering everyone to wear masks on public transport.

Restaurants have also been ordered to only offer takeout services in the evenings.

