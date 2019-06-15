Hong Kong backs down on extradition Bill after massive protests

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam on Saturday (Jun 15) suspended a controversial extradition Bill that sparked protests and clashes between police and demonstrators.

The extradition Bill, which was to cover Hong Kong's 7 million residents and foreign and Chinese nationals living or travelling in the city, had many concerned it would threaten the rule of law that underpins Hong Kong's international financial status.



Around a million people, according to protest organisers, marched through Hong Kong last Sunday to oppose the Bill. Protests that continued through the week were met with tear gas, bean bag rounds and rubber bullets from police, plunging the city into turmoil and piling heavy pressure on Lam.



Another protest march had been planned for this Sunday.



Riot police fire tear gas at protesters outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Cracks began to appear on Friday in the support base for the extradition Bill, with several pro-Beijing politicians and a senior adviser to Lam saying discussion of the Bill should be shelved for the time being.



Local media reports said Lam held an emergency meeting on Friday night with her advisers, while Chinese officials were also meeting in the nearby city of Shenzhen to map a way out of the impasse.



Lam had said the extradition law is necessary to prevent criminals using Hong Kong as a place to hide and that human rights will be protected by the city's court which will decide on the extraditions on a case-by-case basis.

Critics, including leading lawyers and rights groups, note that China's justice system is controlled by the Communist Party, and marked by torture and forced confessions, arbitrary detention and poor access to lawyers.

Last Sunday's protest in the former British colony was the biggest political demonstration since its return to Chinese rule in 1997 under the "one country, two systems" deal. The agreement guarantees Hong Kong's special autonomy, including freedom of assembly, free press and independent judiciary.

