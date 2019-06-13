Hong Kong police arrest 11, Beijing voices support for action against 'riots'

HONG KONG/BEIJING: Beijing on Thursday (Jun 13) described the mass protests against Hong Kong's extradition bill as "riots", and said it supported the local government's response.

Hong Kong police said that 11 people have been arrested.

Police used rubber bullets and tear gas to break up crowds Wednesday after demonstrators - angry over legislation they say would leave people vulnerable to China's opaque justice system - blocked roads and brought the city to a standstill.

Videos of Hong Kong police beating protesters have also sparked accusations of brutality.

Wednesday's violence left 79 people hurt, with two in serious condition, in the worst political unrest since Hong Kong was handed back to China in 1997.

Police insisted that force was necessary to fend off protesters throwing bricks and metal bars.



But critics said officers used localised violence by small groups of hardcore activists to launch an unprecedented operation against the much larger mass of peaceful protesters who had taken over parts of the city on Wednesday.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang Thursday said the protests were "an act that undermines Hong Kong's stability".

"What happened in the Admiralty area was not a peaceful rally, but a riot organised by a group," he told a regular briefing.

"We support the Hong Kong government's dealing with the situation in accordance with the law."

Protest organisers have announced plans for another mass rally for Sunday.



The Civil Human Rights Front also called for a city-wide strike on Monday to keep pressure on the financial hub's government to scrap the proposed bill.

"We urge citizens to join labour strikes, school strikes and business strikes," said Jimmy Sham, the group's convenor.