Hong Kong police arrest 11, Beijing voices support for action against 'riots'

HONG KONG/BEIJING: Beijing on Thursday (Jun 13) described the mass protests against Hong Kong's extradition bill as "riots", and said it supported the local government's response.

Hong Kong Police Commissioner Stephen Lo He said what began as a peaceful gathering on Wednesday had degenerated into a riot with protesters "acting violently in an organised manner".

Police arrested 11 people while 22 officers were injured and police had fired about 150 tear gas canisters, he said.

Police used rubber bullets and tear gas to break up crowds Wednesday after demonstrators - angry over legislation they say would leave people vulnerable to China's opaque justice system - blocked roads and brought the city to a standstill.

Videos of Hong Kong police beating protesters have sparked accusations of brutality.

Wednesday's violence left 79 people hurt, with two in serious condition, in the worst political unrest since Hong Kong was handed back to China in 1997.

Police insisted that force was necessary to fend off protesters throwing bricks and metal bars.

But critics said officers used localised violence by small groups of hardcore activists to launch an unprecedented operation against the much larger mass of peaceful protesters who had taken over parts of the city on Wednesday.



A protester holds an umbrella during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 12, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang Thursday said the protests were "an act that undermines Hong Kong's stability".

"What happened in the Admiralty area was not a peaceful rally, but a riot organised by a group," he told a regular briefing.

"We support the Hong Kong government's dealing with the situation in accordance with the law."

The Hong Kong Bar Association also said the police "may well have overstepped its lawful powers" with "wholly unnecessary force against largely unarmed protesters who did not appear to pose any immediate threat to the police or the public".



Protest organisers have announced plans for another mass rally for Sunday.



The Civil Human Rights Front also called for a city-wide strike on Monday to keep pressure on the financial hub's government to scrap the proposed bill.

"We urge citizens to join labour strikes, school strikes and business strikes," said Jimmy Sham, the group's convenor.

The CHRF organised a huge rally against the bill on Sunday which they said drew more than a million people.

It has little control over groups of largely leaderless, young crowds of more hardline demonstrators at the vanguard of confrontations with police.

PROTESTORS MILL OUTSIDE PARLIAMENT

A police officer checks the bag of a pedestrian following a day of violence over an extradition bill that would allow people to be sent to mainland China for trial, in Hong Kong, China June 13, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

The number of protesters milling about outside the legislature in the financial district fell overnight but rose again through the day on Thursday to about 1,000 at one stage.



They expect the legislature, which has a majority of pro-Beijing members, will try to hold the debate at some stage, though it issued a notice saying there would be no session on Thursday.

"We will be back when, and if, it comes back for discussion again," said protester Stephen Chan, a 20-year old university student.

"We just want to preserve our energy now."

Earlier, some protesters tried to stop police from removing supplies of face masks and food and scuffles broke out.

Police with helmets and shields blocked overhead walkways and plainclothes officers checked commuters' identity cards.

A man walks past barriers surrounding the Legislative Council building after violent clashes during a protest against an extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China June 13, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Most roads around the business district were open on Thursday but the Pacific Place shopping mall next to the legislature, and the AIA Central office tower, were closed.

Banks, including Standard Chartered, Bank of China and DBS, said they had suspended branch services in the area.

Authorities shut government offices in the financial district, which is overlooked by the towers of some of Asia's biggest firms and hotel chains, for the rest of the week.

Hong Kong's benchmark stock exchange slid as much as 1.5 per cent on Thursday before closing down 0.1 per cent, extending losses from the previous day.