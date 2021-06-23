Hong Kong police arrest Apple Daily columnist under security law

HONG KONG: Hong Kong police arrested on Wednesday (Jun 23) a columnist of Apple Daily newspaper on suspicion of conspiring to collude with a foreign country or foreign forces, local media TVB said.

Police, which typically do not disclose the names of those arrested, said they arrested a 55-year-old man on those charges.

TVB identified the man as an Apple Daily columnist who publishes under the pen name of Li Ping.



Apple Daily has long been a thorn in Beijing's side, with unapologetic support for the city's pro-democracy movement and caustic criticism of China's authoritarian leaders.



The newspaper will decide whether to close the publication at their next meeting on Friday after an asset freeze by authorities using the new national security law left the outspoken media group unable to pay staff members.

On Wednesday, the first trial under Hong Kong's new national security law began without a jury, a landmark moment for the financial hub's fast-changing legal traditions.

Trial by jury has been a cornerstone of Hong Kong's 176-year-old common law system and is described by the city's judiciary on its website as one of the legal system's "most important features".

But the national security law, which was penned in Beijing and imposed on Hong Kong last year after huge and often violent protests, allows for cases to be tried by three specially selected judges.