148 arrested in Hong Kong during Monday's protests: Police

HONG KONG: Hong Kong police on Tuesday (Aug 6) said 148 people were arrested during running battles with protesters the day before, the largest daily toll since huge pro-democracy protests kicked off two months ago.

"During the operation yesterday, the police arrested 148 people consisting of 95 males and 53 females, aged between 13 and 63 years old," superintendent John Tse told reporters.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Map showing all the clashes in Hong Kong on Aug 5, 2019. (Graphic: Rafa Estrada)

The announcement came after thousands of protesters rallied in parts of Hong Kong on Monday, with police responding by firing rubber bullets and tear gas into crowds of people.

Demonstrations started on Monday morning and dragged on into the night, with scuffles breaking out all over the city.

At least eight lines on the Mass Transit Railway (MTR) were severely disrupted in the chaos, and dozens of flights in and out of Hong Kong airport had to be cancelled as a general strike was called.

Advertisement

Advertisement

China's central government on Tuesday responded with a strongly worded warning to Hong Kong protesters, urging them not to underestimate "the immense strength of the central government".



"We would like to make clear to the very small group of unscrupulous and violent criminals and the dirty forces behind them - those who play with fire will perish by it," said a document attributed to representatives from the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, which is overseen by China's Cabinet, the State Council.

"At the end of the day, they will eventually be punished."



A semi-autonomous city under China's rule, Hong Kong has plunged into chaos after weeks of clashes between protesters and police officers.

The protests were triggered by opposition to a planned law that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China. It has since evolved into a wider movement for democratic reform.

