Hong Kong police ban 'anti-triad' protest

HONG KONG: Hong Kong police on Thursday (Jul 25) banned a planned protest against suspected triad gangs who beat up pro-democracy demonstrators, ratcheting up tensions ahead of what is expected to be another weekend of anti-government rallies.

Protest organisers have vowed to go ahead with their march despite the police denying their request.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Public anger has been raging since last Sunday when a gang of men armed with poles and bats set upon anti-government protesters in a station and on a train, hospitalising at least 45 people.

Police have been heavily criticised for being too slow to respond to the violence, fueling accusations of collusion or turning a blind eye to the pro-government mob - allegations the force have denied.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Activists had planned to hold a protest on Saturday in the rural town of Yuen Long where the brazen assaults took place.

But in a rare move, Hong Kong police issued a letter of objection saying they feared reprisal attacks against villagers from protesters.

In their letter, police said they had "reason to believe participants of the march would have physical conflicts with villagers and cause danger to participants of the march, villagers and other members of the public".

Protest organisers vowed to push ahead, raising the likelihood of fresh clashes between demonstrators and police.

"I personally will march," said activist Max Chung, who had applied for police permission, adding it was up to individuals whether they wanted to join him.

Social messaging channels used to organise the largely leaderless movement quickly filled up with vows from people to mass.

Some suggested holding a "shopping spree" in Yuen Long. Others ironically suggested it could be a location to mourn the death on Wednesday of notorious Chinese communist hardliner Li Peng, noting that religious gatherings do not need police permission.

"WE WILL GO"

An AFP reporter inside a military surplus store after the police announcement saw around a dozen young people buying protective clothing who all vowed to attend.

"We will go regardless," one young man said.

Hong Kong has been plunged into its worst crisis in recent history after millions of demonstrators took to the streets - and sporadic violent confrontations between police and pockets of hardcore protesters.

The demonstrations were triggered by a controversial Bill which would have allowed extraditions to mainland China but have evolved into a call for wider democratic reforms.

On top of Saturday's rally, activists are planning to protest inside Hong Kong's airport arrival gates on Friday and hold a series of marches on Sunday.

The international finance hub has experienced seven weekends in a row of largely peaceful mass rallies followed by violent clashes, an unprecedented challenge to Beijing's authority since its 1997 handover.

Beijing has labelled the protests as "extreme illegal violence", but has left it to the city's semi-autonomous government to deal with the situation.

City leader Carrie Lam has shown no sign of backing down beyond agreeing to suspend the extradition Bill.

On Wednesday, China issued a stark reminder that its army could be deployed in Hong Kong if city authorities requested support in maintaining "public order", something local authorities have said they have no intention of doing.