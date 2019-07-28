Hong Kong police fire tear gas at protesters near Beijing liaison office

HONG KONG: Hong Kong police fired tear gas on Sunday (Jul 28) at protesters close to Beijing's liaison office in the financial hub, the latest clashes in a city gripped by weeks of political unrest.

Television images showed riot police launching multiple volleys of tear gas at protesters who had set up barricades close to the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, which was pelted with eggs and paint a week ago.





