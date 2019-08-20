2 Hong Kong police officers arrested after video of man assaulted in hospital goes viral

HONG KONG: Two police officers have been arrested after a video purportedly showing them assaulting a suspect that was being held in North District Hospital went viral online, said the Hong Kong Police Force on Tuesday (Aug 20).

The video, which was reportedly taken from CCTV footage, shows two uniformed officers repeatedly beating a man in the crotch and stomach, and flashing a torchlight in his eye, as he lies on a hospital bed.

"It is clear that the actions committed by the police officers concerned are unlawful," said police spokesperson John Tse Chun-chung. "Police will not tolerate any illegal assault or mistreatment of any person by any police officers."



HK Police says it’s arrested two officers suspected of injuring a suspect at hospital in June. This follows release of “torture video” by pan-Democrats yesterday. pic.twitter.com/7BZf2iUJ4H — Wei Du 杜唯 (@WeiDuCNA) August 20, 2019

A criminal investigation has been opened in relation to the incident and the case has been taken over by the regional crime unit of the New Territory South.

"Police have given priority in investigating the case, bringing all those involved to justice," said Tse, adding that the two officers were arrested for assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

CLAIMS OF A COVER-UP "TOTALLY FALSE": POLICE

Police said they received a complaint from the victim's son in late June, but not from the victim himself.

"In response to the report, the Complaint Against Police Office made several attempts to reach him but all failed," said Tse.

Unable to take a statement from the victim, it had thus been "impractical" to carry on with the investigation.



Tuesday was the first time police had seen the video, the spokesperson said, adding that claims the police covered up the incident were "totally false".

"It's the first time the police have seen the video today," he said.

Hence, while the police had been informed about the incident, the allegation that police covered up the incident is "totally false".



The hospital video surfaced as Hong Kong police continued to be battered by accusations of brutality following the 2014 Umbrella movement.

In June this year, a police press conference about the ongoing unrest in Hong Kong was attended by photo-journalists donning hard hats and gas masks - a symbolic protest against what they considered to be the excessive use of force by police during the unrest.