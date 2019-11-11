Hong Kong police shoot protester in chest

HONG KONG: A Hong Kong police officer shot at least one protester in the chest on Monday (Nov 11) morning during clashes that were broadcast live on Facebook.

Footage showed a police officer drawing his sidearm in the district of Sai Wan Ho and then attempt to detain a masked man at a road junction that had been blocked by protesters.

Traffic police fired 3 shots of live round in Sai Wan Ho during confrontations w protestors blocking road via CupidNews #antiELAB #AntiMaskLaw #HongKongProtests pic.twitter.com/19bLVURnUO — Galileo Cheng (@galileocheng) November 10, 2019

Another masked man then approached the police officer and was apparently shot in the chest, quickly dropping to the ground.

Seconds later, two more live rounds were fired by the officer during a scuffle and another masked man fell to the ground, although the footage was less clear as to whether he was struck.



