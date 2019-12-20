Man detained after shot fired at Hong Kong police

HONG KONG: A man has been detained after a shot was fired at police officers in Hong Kong on Friday (Dec 20) while they were carrying out an arrest operation, Hong Kong police said.

The officers were conducting an arrest operation near Tsui Ping Commercial Complex in the New Territories town of Tai Po when a man fired a shot at them, the authorities said in a Facebook post.

"One person has been subdued and one pistol-like object has been seized," said the post.

Officers have cordoned off the scene, and are appealing to members of the public not to travel to the area unless strictly necessary.

They did not say if the incident was protest-related.

Video circulating online - apparently of the incident - showed a man holding what appears to be a gun surrounded by a group of people.



Another person is seen lying face down on the floor.

Hong Kong has seen months of anti-government protests, in the city's worst political crisis in decades.

Earlier on Friday, hundreds of protesters gathered outside a detention centre, demanding the release of arrested activists and denouncing a police crackdown on a fundraising platform supporting demonstrators.