Hong Kong police warn protesters against 'brutal attacks' on citizens

HONG KONG: Hong Kong police on Monday (Oct 7) criticised protesters who “launched brutal attacks on ordinary citizens”, following a weekend of unrest and clashes between demonstrators and police in the city.

"Such acts of violence by far overstep moral boundaries of any civilised society,” the police said in a post on their official Twitter page.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The post was accompanied by a video showing protesters violently beating people, using items such as umbrellas and metal poles. Many of the victims appeared to have sustained serious injuries.

Police reiterate that any act of violence is not to be tolerated, regardless of objectives. Police will resolutely enforce the law to restore public order and bring all offenders to justice. — Hong Kong Police Force (@hkpoliceforce) October 7, 2019

A subsequent tweet on the page said that the police will not tolerate any violence.

"Police will resolutely enforce the law to restore public order and bring all offenders to justice,” it said, adding that members of the public should report any "illegal acts".



Advertisement

Advertisement

On Monday, the city’s government warned that public safety had been jeopardised, with public order “being pushed to the verge of a very dangerous situation” following months of protests that plunged Hong Kong into chaos.



Several protesters were arrested in overnight clashes that began on Sunday, after new emergency laws that banned protesters from using face masks were implemented.

Sunday’s clashes were among the most violent in four months of protests, with rail operator MTR closing down most of the stations in its network due to widespread vandalism.

Mask-wearing protesters took to the streets, setting train stations on fire, smashing mainland China banks and clashing with police.



Follow us on Telegram for the latest on Hong Kong: https://cna.asia/telegram

