Key organiser of primary elections for Hong Kong's democracy camp steps down

HONG KONG: A key organiser of primary elections for Hong Kong's democracy camp said on Wednesday (Jul 15) he was stepping down due to Beijing's accusation that the vote was illegal and could amount to subversion.

Former pro-democracy lawmaker Au Nok-hin helped organise the weekend polls that saw more than 610,000 people vote in what was widely seen as a symbolic protest vote against sweeping new national security legislation imposed on the city by Beijing.

On Monday, China described the primary elections by Hong Kong's pro-democracy parties as a "serious provocation", warning that some campaigning may have breached a tough new security law it imposed on the city.

The comments by the Liaison Office, which represents China's government in the semi-autonomous city, dramatically heightens the risk of prosecution for opposition parties and leading figures.

Hundreds of thousands of Hong Kong residents turned out over the weekend to choose candidates for upcoming legislative elections despite warnings from government officials that the exercise could breach Beijing's sweeping new law.

Polls for the city's partially elected legislature are due to take place in September.

The Liaison Office's statement also singled out Benny Tai, a prominent democracy activist who played a leading role in organising the primary.

"The goal of the Benny Tai gang and the opposition camp is to seize power to govern Hong Kong, with a vain attempt to launch a Hong Kong version of a colour revolution," the office said.

Tai, a law professor, has previously been jailed for his involvement in protests in 2014.

Last year, the city was convulsed by seven straight months of huge and often violent protests.

In response, Beijing imposed its security law in a bid to end the unrest once and for all.

The legislation bypassed Hong Kong's legislature and its contents were kept secret until the law was enacted at the end of last month.

It targets subversion, sedition, terrorism and foreign collusion with penalties of up to life in prison.