Pro-Beijing lawmakers, democrats clash in Hong Kong legislature

HONG KONG: Rival lawmakers scuffled in Hong Kong's legislature on Friday (May 8) in a row over electing the chairman of a key committee, a fresh sign of rising political tension as the COVID-19 pandemic tapers off in the city.

Lawmakers shouted and pushed one another at the legislative council meeting.

Pro-Beijing lawmakers scuffled with pro-democracy lawmakers, several clashing with guards seeking to eject a pro-Beijing lawmaker who attempted to chair the meeting in a move that democrats said violated procedure.

Videos on social media showed a lawmaker climbing up a wall before being pulled down by security guards, while another lawmaker was dragged down onto the floor.

It’s getting physical inside the chamber. @ray_slowbeat was dragged down on the floor by Kwok Wai Kweung while @ClaudiaMCMo almost hit by a placard. #HongKongProtests pic.twitter.com/Lc4JETe63S — Jessie Pang (@JessiePang0125) May 8, 2020

Beijing has accused the former British colony's pro-democracy lawmakers of "malicious" filibustering to prevent some proposed bills from going to a final vote.

