Hong Kong court extends injunction order restricting protests at airport

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's High Court on Friday (Aug 23) granted an extension of the injunction order that stops protesters from "unlawfully and wilfully obstructing" airport operations.

The interim injunction order was first granted on Aug 13, a day after demonstrators staged a massive sit-in, forcing the cancellation of all flights in the out of Hong Kong International Airport.

Hong Kong's airport authority had said on Thursday that it was seeking an extension of the order, ahead of plans by protesters over the weekend to "stress test" airport operations by flooding transport networks leading to the aviation hub.

The airport is built on reclaimed land around an offshore island and reached by train or a highway over interlocking bridges.



"Blocking roads connecting to the airport may constitute acts of unlawfully and wilfully obstructing or interfering with the proper use of the airport," said Airport Authority Hong Kong (AA) in a media release on Friday.



The injunction also restricts people from participating in any demonstration or public order event at the airport. Anyone who violates the injunction may face jail time and a fine.

"The AA is in the process of obtaining sealed copies of the order and will publish the order in accordance with the court’s requirements," said the authority.



"Only passengers with a valid air ticket or boarding pass for a flight in the next 24 hours and a valid travel document, or airport staff with relevant identification document will be allowed to enter the terminal buildings."



The airport authority also published a half-page advertisement in major newspapers on Friday, urging young people to "love Hong Kong" and said it opposed acts which "blocked and interfered with the operation of the airport". It said it would continue to work to maintain a smooth operation.



Weeks of protests are already exacting a toll on Hong Kong's economy and tourism, with the financial hub on the verge of its first recession in a decade. Corporations, including big banks and property developers, have called for a restoration of law and order.

Demonstrators have five demands: Withdraw the extradition Bill, set up an independent inquiry into the protests and perceived police brutality, stop describing the protests as "rioting", waive charges against those arrested, as well as resume political reform.



