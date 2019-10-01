Tear gas fired as Hong Kong protesters defy police, hit the streets on China's National Day

HONG KONG: Protesters demonstrated at multiple locations across Hong Kong on Tuesday (Oct 1), while China celebrated its birthday with a massive parade in Beijing.

Thousands joined the main march in Causeway Bay, despite being denied permit by the police and the whole city being put in a state of unprecedented lockdown.

Barricades were up and stores were shuttered amid heavy police presence in the city centre, as authorities scrambled to ensure protests do not overshadow China's National Day celebrations in Beijing.

Video on social media showed police firing tear gas at protesters at Wong Tai Sin square.

A large groups of radical protestors have been blocking Lung Cheung Road, Wong Tai Sin, paralysing traffic in the vicinity.



Having given repeated warnings but in vain, Police officers have deployed tear gas and appropriate force to disperse the protestors. — Hong Kong Police Force (@hkpoliceforce) October 1, 2019

A black flag - warning of tear gas - was also raised by police in the Sham Shu Po area.

"Three months on and our five demands have yet to be achieved. We need to continue our fight," a protester, wearing a Guy Fawkes mask from the cult film and comic book V for Vendetta, told AFP.

The main march in CWB underway. Despite no police permit, rumors of attacks and MTR closure, it still attracted thousands of HKers. pic.twitter.com/euSH0oaKoP — Wei Du 杜唯 (@WeiDuCNA) October 1, 2019

Smaller unsanctioned rallies also kicked off in the districts of Wan Chai, Sha Tin and Tsuen Wan and outside the British consulate.



In a press release on Tuesday afternoon, the police said protesters were participating in an unauthorised assembly in Causeway Bay, which "constitutes an illegal act".

"Police appeal everyone to leave the scene as soon as possible," they said.

The former British colony has been racked by nearly four months of street clashes and demonstrations, posing the gravest popular challenge to Chinese President Xi Jinping since he came to power.

Protesters have vowed to seize on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China on Tuesday to propel their calls for greater democracy onto the international stage, hijacking an occasion Beijing sees as an opportunity to showcase China's economic and military progress.

Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF), which has organised previous mass protests, said on Monday authorities had rejected their permit application based on security concerns.

The march was planned from Victoria Park in the bustling tourist district of Causeway Bay to Chater Road, next to government headquarters.

Police said on Monday they expected a "very serious violent attack" in the city but gave no details.

HURTING ECONOMY

Hundreds of officials and members of the pro-establishment elite began the day with a flag-raising ceremony and National Day reception at the Convention and Exhibition Centre, held early and moved behind closed doors. Roads to the centre were closed and tightly policed.

Hong Kong has benefited from China's support under the "one country, two systems" policy, Acting Chief Executive Matthew Cheung told the assembly, referring to guarantees of political freedoms after the city's handover from British to Chinese rule in 1997.

However, he said the "escalating violence of some radical protesters, including unlawful assemblies and blockage of roads, petrol bomb hurling, arson and attacks on other citizens, has not only disrupted social order but also posed a severe challenge to the rule of law, affecting the safety and normal lives of citizens".

The protests had "further hit the local economy, which is already facing downward pressure", he added.

Despite not having a police permit, many people turn up at a march in Hong Kong's Causeway Bay. (Photo: Wei Du)

The protests have taken a heavy toll on shopping malls that house some of the world's best-known luxury brands, with many closing early in recent weeks amid escalating violence.

The IFC mall, close to the city centre, was closed on Tuesday. One of Hong Kong's largest upscale shopping centres, IFC houses an Apple store, jewellers Tiffany & Co and Chow Sang Sang, cosmetics maker L'Occitane and luxury retailer Gucci.

The closure of IFC and several other malls means retailers will miss out on what would normally be a busy shopping week, when mainland tour groups traditionally flood in for the annual Golden Week holiday.

Latest data showed visitor arrivals plunged 39 per cent in August from a year earlier, with the number of mainland tourists to Hong Kong dropping 42.3 per cent over the period.

EARLY SCUFFLE

Cheung called a first "open dialogue" last week with citizens an important step and said more would follow.

A group of protesters outside the venue shouted "No national day celebrations, only national day mourning", and called for those arrested during recent clashes to be released.

At a nearby station, police fired pepper spray to break up a scuffle between Beijing supporters and lawmakers.

People take part in a march in the Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong on Oct 1, 2019, as the city observes the National Day holiday to mark the 70th anniversary of communist China's founding. (Photo: AFP/Mohd Rasfan)

Rail operator MTR Corp closed some flash-point metro stations.

The government of embattled leader Carrie Lam has already cancelled an annual Oct 1 fireworks display over the city’s Victoria Harbour, citing public safety.

Lam, who was trapped in a stadium for hours last week after attending the “open dialogue”, left for Beijing on Monday to celebrate China’s birthday on the mainland. She will return on Tuesday.



PROTESTS, PARADES

In contrast to events in Hong Kong, Beijing’s carefully choreographed anniversary festivities included troops marching through part of Tiananmen Square with new missiles and floats celebrating the country’s technological prowess.

The Communist Party leadership is determined to project an image of national strength and unity in the face of challenges including Hong Kong’s unrest, slowing economic growth and a trade war with the United States.

“On our journey forward, we must uphold the principles of peaceful reunification and one country, two systems; maintain lasting prosperity and stability in Hong Kong and Macau ... and continue to strive for the motherland’s complete reunification,” Xi said in his nationally televised speech in Beijing.

Hong Kong protesters are angry about what they see as creeping Chinese interference in the Asian financial centre.

China dismisses the accusation and has accused foreign governments, including the United States and Britain, of fanning anti-China sentiment.

Last month, Beijing moved thousands of troops across the border into the city. The Xinhua state news agency described the movement as routine rotation.

Asian and Western envoys in Hong Kong, however, have said the absence of any evidence that troops had been withdrawn suggested it was a reinforcement, with the largest-ever regular army force now stationed in the city.

