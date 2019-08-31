Flouting police ban, Hong Kong protesters flood city streets

HONG KONG: Tens of thousands of protesters flooded Hong Kong's financial and shopping districts on Saturday (Aug 31), defying a police ban and a sweeping crackdown which saw several key activists and lawmakers arrested.

Police banned Saturday's planned demonstration on security grounds, after last weekend saw some of the most violent clashes in three months of political turmoil.

Authorities erected fresh barricades near the highly guarded Liason Office - the department that represents China's central government - and water cannon were driven onto the streets in anticipation of renewed clashes.

But by early afternoon, thousands of protesters many in their signature black T-shirts and under a colourful canopy of umbrellas, snaked through Hong Kong island, blocking roads.

One group passed the official residence of Hong Kong's embattled Beijing-backed leader Carrie Lam, the focal point of anger after trying to pass a Bill which would have allowed extradition to China.

Another large group massed in the famed shopping district of Causeway Bay, occupying the road and chanting anti-government slogans.

"I'm prepared for the consequences of coming out," said one protester, who gave his name as Jay.

"As Hong Kongers we have the right to assembly."

Police appealed to the public to "leave immediately", raising the prospect of clashes as the day wore on.

First stop: Chinese Methodist Church. Protesters singing hymns, praying for HKers who are guarding their home. Next stop: Police HQ in Wan Chai, about a five minutes walk from here pic.twitter.com/QVneGRdPzU — Afifah Ariffin (@AfifahCNA) August 31, 2019

In an attempt to sidestep the protest ban, crowds carried crosses and sang "hallelujah" after calling on protesters to form religious gatherings, which do not require the same stringent permission from authorities.

Saturday marks the fifth anniversary of Beijing's rejection of a call for universal suffrage in the semi-autonomous city, sparking the 79-day Umbrella Movement in 2014.



Protesters are reeling after at least five high-profile activists and three lawmakers were arrested one after the other on Friday on accusations linked to the unrest, in a sweep that lasted late into the night.

Two of the Umbrella Movement's leaders, Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow - both still well-regarded among the city's youth - were arrested in early morning swoops and appeared later in court accused of "inciting others to take part in unauthorised assembly" among other charges.

Wong railed against the "chilling effect" of the round-up of opponents of Hong Kong's Beijing-backed government, but vowed to continue fighting.

There have been weeks of often-violent clashes between police and protesters. (Photo: AFP/Philip FONG)

Authorities are "trying to create white terror" to scare people away from participating in the movement, he said - using a phrase that has gained traction among protesters accusing the government of using harassment to suppress dissent.

About a thousand people already gathered at Souhthorn playground in #WanChai pic.twitter.com/cv7ZhxExxY — Afifah Ariffin (@AfifahCNA) August 31, 2019

The European Union's diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini said the developments were "extremely worrying".



And US President Donald Trump said Washington's economic pressure on China was responsible for preventing the authorities from carrying out a harsher crackdown against demonstrators.

Amnesty International decried the "ludicrous dawn swoops", describing them as "scare tactics straight out of Beijing's playbook".

PROTESTERS SIDESTEP BAN

Demonstrators, who have earned a reputation for their creativity and unpredictability, called for mass "shopping trips" in an attempt to sidestep the ban on rallies, while a YouTuber with 800,000 followers called a fan meeting.

However, in a blow to those efforts, LIHKG, the Reddit-like forum used by protesters to communicate, reported via Twitter that its app had suffered the "largest attack it has ever seen".

Factfile on Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow and Andy Chan who have been arrested ahead of the 5th anniversary of Beijing's rejection of a call for Hong Kong universal suffrage AFP/Laurence CHU

The latest protests have no leaders. The slogan is "be like water", meaning be flexible. Marchers on Saturday were marching here and there, wherever streets took them, communicating with different hand signals and chanting "stand with Hong Kong" and "fight for freedom".

Some said road blocks were forcing marchers to splinter.

The MTR subway suspended some services and shut station exits because of likely "public activities".



SWEEPING ROUND-UP

Friday saw rolling arrests of leading voices, including three members of the city's parliament - Cheng Chung-tai, Au Nok-hin and Jeremy Tam.

Cheng's arrest was announced by his Civic Passion party, while police confirmed a 35-year-old man surnamed Cheng had been held over "conspiracy to cause criminal damage" linked to the storming of the city's parliament in July.

Police confirmed the arrests of lawmakers Au and Tam for their roles in "obstructing" officers when riot police cleared protesters from the streets of the densely populated Mong Kok neighbourhood on Jul 7-8. Au is also accused of assaulting a police officer.

Andy Chan was detained by police at Hong Kong airport on Thursday night on suspicion of rioting AFP/ISAAC LAWRENCE

Pro-democracy campaigner Rick Hui - a district councillor - and former student leader Althea Suen were also arrested separately on Friday, while vocal independence campaigner Andy Chan was detained at Hong Kong's airport.

Police spokesperson John Tse denied the slew of arrests were timed specifically to de-fang the weekend's protests.

More than 900 people have been arrested since June in connection with protests, which were sparked by opposition to a now shelved bill allowing extraditions to mainland China that quickly morphed into wider calls for democracy.

Hong Kong's crisis-hit government has refused to back down over the protests, which have seen millions march peacefully through the streets but also hardcore groups of radical protesters hurl bricks and petrol bombs at police armed with tear gas and rubber bullets.



The violence has damaged Hong Kong's reputation for stability and prosperity.

China has responded with a campaign of intimidation. State media on Friday reported that fresh military anti-riot drills were held across the border in Shenzhen.



