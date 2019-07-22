Chinese envoy and media condemn Hong Kong protest against Beijing office

HONG KONG: China's top envoy to Hong Kong hit out on Monday (Jul 22) at anti-government protesters who daubed the walls of Beijing's office in the city with graffiti saying the previous night's events insulted "all Chinese people".

"These (acts) have seriously damaged Hong Kong's highly cherished rule of law spirit ... and seriously damaged the feelings of all Chinese people including seven million Hong Kong compatriots," Wang Zhimin, the head of Beijing's Liaison Office told reporters.

Thousands of masked demonstrators briefly occupied the road outside Beijing's office on Sunday night, erected barricades and targeted the building with eggs, projectiles, laser lights and graffiti in a stark rebuke to Beijing's rule.

Anti-extradition bill demonstrators march to the Chinese Liaison Office after a march to call for democratic reforms, in Hong Kong on Jul 21, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Tyrone Siu)

Anti-extradition demonstrators throw rocks, after a march to call for democratic reforms in Hong Kong, China July 21, 2019. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Wang said he offered his "strongest condemnation" over the protest and said he backed the Hong Kong government's vow to bring those "rioters" to justice.

Chinese state media also ran reports condemning the protest.

Xinhua quoted an unnamed representative of the Liason Office as saying the protest "blatantly challenged the authority of the central government" adding that "such behaviours are serious in nature, have caused bad influence and are absolutely intolerable".





Xinhua also ran a report quoting a spokesperson from the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, another prominent party organ that deals with the two semi-autonomous hubs, condemning the "vicious behaviours of some radical demonstrators".

"We firmly support the HKSAR government in taking all necessary measures in accordance with law to ensure the safety of the central government organs based in Hong Kong, safeguard the rule of law in Hong Kong, and punish the criminals," the spokesperson said.