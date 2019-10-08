Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam responds to mask ban concerns

HONG KONG: Amid concerns over the mask ban, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday (Oct 7) said there would be problems with the legislation if people refused to abide by the law.

Speaking during a news conference, she said it was "too early" to say the ban was not effective and that she would work with the police and the information services department to allow individuals like journalists to wear a mask but still enforce the law.



"But please allow me to reiterate that if we are so proud of Hong Kong being a city that upholds and safeguards the rule of law, one important component of the rule of law is the law-abiding population," she added.



"We need the people of Hong Kong to respect the law. So if a piece of legislation has been enacted but people refuse to abide by the law then of course we'll have a problem at hand, but I would appeal to the common sense and rationality of the Hong Kong people that this is a time to observe the law," Lam said.



The Hong Kong leader added that her administration had no plans to use emergency powers for the introduction of other laws.

She said the Chinese territory was equipped to handle the current situation on its own as the city braced for further demonstrations through the week.

"That is also the position of the central government - that Hong Kong should tackle the problem on her own. But if the situation becomes so bad then no options can be ruled out, if we want Hong Kong to have another chance," she said.



Lam was speaking at a news conference after a long weekend of violent protests at which thousands of people defied colonial-era emergency powers imposed on Saturday that had banned the wearing of face masks.

On Friday, she invoked the emergency powers for the first time in more than 50 years in a dramatic move intended to quell escalating violence in the Chinese-ruled city.

The ban on face masks took effect Saturday, Oct 5, under the emergency laws that allow authorities to "make any regulations whatsoever" in the public interest, Lam said.

On Monday morning, Hong Kong protesters arrested for defying a new face mask ban appeared in court.



A male university student and a 38-year-old woman were the first two people to be charged with illegally wearing a mask as supporters packed the courtroom, many wearing face coverings.



Later in the day, police officers fired tear gas at Hong Kong protesters gathered outside Prince Edward MTR station in the Mong Kok district.



The government said "a large group" of masked rioters have been "extensively" destroying properties, including at MTR stations, and blocking roads in the city.



In a radio interview, a government Cabinet member suggested Internet curbs could be introduced, a move which would have profound repercussions for the city.



