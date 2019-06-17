Hong Kong protest leader Joshua Wong released from prison

HONG KONG: Joshua Wong, the student leader who became the face of Hong Kong's "Umbrella Movement" democracy protests in 2014, was released from prison on Monday.

Wong, clutching a small box of belongings and dressed in a white shirt, walked free from Lai Chi Kok Correctional Institute and was swiftly mobbed by media and supporters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters, Wong called on Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam to resign after historic anti-government protests rocked the city.

"She is no longer qualified to be Hong Kong's leader," Wong said. "She must take the blame and resign, be held accountable and step down."

Wong, who was 17 when the 2014 protests began, was jailed for three months in January 2018 on a contempt charge after pleading guilty to obstructing the clearance of a major protest camp.

He served only six days of that sentence before being released on bail, pending an appeal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In mid-May, however, a senior judge said Wong must return to jail - albeit for a reduced sentence of two months.

It was not clear whether his early release was a gesture from the authorities or procedure.

