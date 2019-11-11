Hong Kong protests: Tear gas fired in CBD, university as violence continues following shooting of protester

HONG KONG: Police in Hong Kong fired tear gas in the city's central business district as violence flared on Monday (Nov 11) following a shooting earlier in the day.

Live footage and videos showed office workers and commuters fleeing as Pedder Street and Queen's Road in Central were filled with smoke from the tear gas during the lunchtime rush hour.

Tear gas was also fired at Hong Kong Polytechnic University with witnesses reporting tense standoffs between students, protesters and police.

Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets, witnesses said, while protesters hurled homemade petrol bombs at police at one location.

"I am worried about my safety but I will still come out," said Anson, a 20-year-old student at the university who only gave his first name.

"I am willing to sacrifice my life for Hong Kong."

Hong Kong police had earlier opened fire and wounded at least one protester in the district of Sai Wan Ho, a fresh escalation of violence as anti-government demonstrations enter their sixth month.





Police fired live rounds at protesters on the eastern side of Hong Kong island, Cable TV and other Hong Kong media reported. Cable TV said one protester was wounded when police opened fire.

Video footage showed a protester lying in a pool of blood with his eyes wide open. Police also pepper-sprayed and subdued a woman nearby as plastic crates were thrown at officers, the video shared on social media showed.

The Hospital Authority told Reuters a 21-year-old man suspected to have been wounded during the incident in Sai Wan Ho was admitted to hospital and was undergoing an operation.

Cable TV reported the unidentified protester was in a critical condition.

Police said in a statement radical protesters had set up barricades at multiple locations across the city and warned the demonstrators to "stop their illegal acts immediately".

