Hong Kong journalist live streams being attacked at train station

HONG KONG: A reporter live streamed being attacked by thugs in an MTR station in Yuen Long on Sunday (Jul 21) night, after violence broke out in parts of Hong Kong over the weekend.

Gwyneth Ho, a reporter with online Hong Kong news outlet Stand News, was filming the attacks on pro-democracy protesters and commuters when the thugs, most of them dressed in white, turned on her and started assaulting her as well.

In the video, a man in a pink shirt and jeans can be seen hitting people with a stick over the barrier of a train station's passenger gantry. He then runs towards Ms Ho before hitting her as well.

A screengrab of the video shows a man in a pink shirt brandishing a stick over the train station's gantry barrier.



Ms Ho continued filming even after she was struck and knocked to the ground, capturing footage of paramedics attending to the injured and people confronting the police officers who arrived to control the crowds.

Stand News later reported that she was taken to hospital for treatment and received stitches.

Witnesses said the men in white had appeared to target black-shirted passengers who had been at an anti-government march earlier in the day.

This is a clip from Gwyneth Ho (@StandNewsHK)'s live video. Look at how vehement and vicious the white-shirts are in their attacks on protesters. Look at their matching weapons – their long wooden sticks & umbrellas. #antielab #YuenLong

(https://t.co/YLjoOljcQC) pic.twitter.com/QucaHWJWdS — Jun Pang (@hyjpang) July 21, 2019

Hong Kong police faced criticism on Monday for an apparent failure to protect anti-government protesters and passersby from the attack.

The city's Beijing-backed leader, Carrie Lam, condemned violent behaviour of any kind and said she had been shocked by the clashes at the station, adding police would investigate fully.

