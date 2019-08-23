Hong Kong protesters form massive human chain across the city

HONG KONG: Thousands of Hong Kong protesters on Friday night (Aug 23) chanted in unison as they linked hands to form a massive human chain across the city, taking inspiration from the Baltic Way demonstration 30 years ago.

The city's skyscraper-studded harbourfront, as well as several busy shopping districts, were lined with peaceful protesters, many wearing surgical masks to hide their identity and holding Hong Kong flags or mobile phones with lights shining.

In 1989, an estimated two million people formed a human chain that spanned more than 600km across Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania in a protest against Soviet rule that became known as the Baltic Way or Baltic Chain.

Three decades on, the moving show of solidarity continues to inspire activists across the world.

The "Hong Kong Way" was called by the social media-driven protesters who have turned for the last several days to non-violent means of making their voice heard.

Protesters young and old chanted "Free Hong Kong" as well as the protest rallying cry "Hong Kong, add oil", while hand sanitiser was passed along the chains in the famously fastidious city.

"The Baltic Way brought the world’s attention to their cause and inspired following generations," the rally organisers said in a statement. "We plead that you will not look away at this crucial time. Stand with Hong Kong."

The human chain is the latest creative demonstration in nearly three months of rolling protests which have tipped Hong Kong into an unprecedented political crisis.

"I joined the Hong Kong Way because it’s peaceful," said protester Peter Cheung, 27. "This is the 30th anniversary of the Baltic Way. I hope there will be a bigger chance to make an international noise."

"We have tried traditional marches, we have tried more militant acts - although I don't agree with them - this time we are coming out together to join hands and show that we are all still united," said Wing, who gave only her first name.

"By doing this, we are showing people around the world the high quality of Hong Kongers. What people did 30 years ago, we can also do," said Cat Law, a logistics worker in her 60s.

The Hong Kong protests, originally over a now-suspended extradition Bill to mainland China, have dragged on for three months and plunged Hong Kong into its deepest crisis since its British handover to Beijing in 1997, posing a major challenge to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Activists also plan to disrupt transport to Hong Kong's international airport at the weekend.

"Go to the airport by different means, including MTR, Airport Bus, Taxi, Bike and Private Car to increase pressure on airport transport," protest organisers wrote online.

Hong Kong's airport, one of the world's busiest, was forced to close temporarily last week and hundreds of flights were cancelled or rescheduled when protesters and police clashed.

The Airport Authority published a half-page advertisement in major newspapers on Friday urging young people to "love Hong Kong" and said it opposed acts that "blocked and interfered with the operation of the airport". It said it would continue to work to maintain smooth operations.

Hong Kong's High Court on Friday extended an order restricting protesters at the city's international airport.

The order requires public demonstrations have the permission of authorities and is aimed at banning "those who want to deliberately obstruct or interefere with the normal use of the airport", said the court.