Hong Kong protesters disrupt road, rail network during morning rush

HONG KONG: Protesters in Hong Kong once again took to the streets on Monday (Aug 5) as they attempted to disrupt transport services as part of an ongoing civil disobedience campaign in the city.

Local media and commuters reported local rail and road links were targeted, with services disrupted on several lines of the Mass Transit Railway (MTR) network.

According to MTR Service Update, an unofficial Twitter account run by MTR employees, as of 8.06am local time, services were disrupted or delayed on the Kwun Tong Line, Tsuen Wan Line, East Rail Line, West Rail Line. Minor delays were reported on the Tung Chung Line.



0806 人流過多



將軍澳綫列車服務受阻 pic.twitter.com/dvevc8I4yo — MTR Service Update (@mtrupdate) August 5, 2019





Commuters also tweeted photos of crowds blocking train doors and congregating platforms at various MTR stations.

One Twitter user, Karen Zhang, tweeted a video of dozens of protesters in masks blocking a train door at Lai King station.

At Lai King station, dozens of young people in black and masks have been blocking the trains to central and HK since 7:30am. Some passengers blamed them for stopping them for work. A middle aged man in blue pushed a protestor off the train which caused chaos #antiELAB pic.twitter.com/h7QmTRyySv — Karen Zhang (@karenised) August 5, 2019





STrike is real. MTR Red & Green Lines are paralyzed at this moment (Prince Edward Station). Trains didn’t move for more than 15 mins while I was there. People leaving trains and looking for an alternative transportation #HongKongProtests #HKStrike pic.twitter.com/bfUwfqo8Ez — Ivan Bogdan (@ivanbogdan) August 5, 2019









MTR Service Update also reported there were "passenger incidents" at Tsing Yi station and at Tai Wai station.

According to South China Morning Post (SCMP), MTR doors were blocked by protesters at Forest Hill station.



A man (C) falls down during a protest to prevent commuters from reaching work in business districts at Lai King MTR station in Hong Kong on Aug 5, 2019. (Photo: AFP)

SCMP also reported that police cleared protesters who were blocking the Cross-Harbour tunnel, and this allowed traffic to resume to Hong Kong Island.

#LIVE: The Cross-Harbour tunnel in Hung Hom has been targeted once again. Police officers and tunnel staff are trying to remove barricades as all lanes towards Hong Kong Island remain blocked https://t.co/8O3mhWXPCW #HongKongProtests pic.twitter.com/uqvPs4ze4n — SCMP News (@SCMPNews) August 4, 2019





The semi-autonomous southern Chinese city has witnessed two months of unprecedented protests and clashes triggered by opposition to a planned extradition law that quickly evolved into a wider movement for democratic reform and a halt to sliding freedoms.



But authorities in Hong Kong and Beijing have signalled a hardening stance with the Chinese military saying it is ready to quell the "intolerable" unrest if requested, and dozens of protesters charged with rioting.



