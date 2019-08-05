Pro-democracy protesters cause transport chaos in Hong Kong

HONG KONG: Peak-hour morning train travel and international flights in Hong Kong were thrown into chaos on Monday (Aug 5) as pro-democracy protesters launched an attempted city-wide strike to ramp up pressure on the financial hub's embattled leaders.

Activists descended on key Mass Transit Railway (MTR) stations during the morning rush hour, deliberately keeping open doors to stop trains departing, causing long queues and triggering occasional scuffles between angry commuters and protesters.



Advertisement

Advertisement

According to MTR Service Update, an unofficial Twitter account run by MTR employees, as of 8.06am local time, services were disrupted or delayed on the Kwun Tong Line, Tsuen Wan Line, East Rail Line and West Rail Line. Minor delays were reported on the Tung Chung Line.



At Lai King station, dozens of young people in black and masks have been blocking the trains to central and HK since 7:30am. Some passengers blamed them for stopping them for work. A middle aged man in blue pushed a protestor off the train which caused chaos #antiELAB pic.twitter.com/h7QmTRyySv — Karen Zhang (@karenised) August 5, 2019

Commuters tweeted photos of protesters blocking train doors and congregating on platforms at various MTR stations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One Twitter user, Karen Zhang, tweeted a video of dozens of protesters in masks blocking a train door at Lai King station.

STrike is real. MTR Red & Green Lines are paralyzed at this moment (Prince Edward Station). Trains didn’t move for more than 15 mins while I was there. People leaving trains and looking for an alternative transportation #HongKongProtests #HKStrike pic.twitter.com/bfUwfqo8Ez — Ivan Bogdan (@ivanbogdan) August 5, 2019

MTR Service Update also reported there were "passenger incidents" at Tsing Yi station and at Tai Wai station.

According to South China Morning Post (SCMP), MTR doors were blocked by protesters at Forest Hill station.



A man (C) falls down during a protest to prevent commuters from reaching work in business districts at Lai King MTR station in Hong Kong on Aug 5, 2019. (Photo: AFP)

A man comforts his late term pregnant wife near the platform of a MTR underground train after protesters blocked the train doors at Fortress Hill station in Hong Kong on Aug 5, 2019 in their efforts to disrupt the morning rush hour commute. (Photo: AFP)

SCMP also reported that police cleared protesters who were blocking the Cross-Harbour tunnel, and this allowed traffic to resume to Hong Kong Island.

#LIVE: The Cross-Harbour tunnel in Hung Hom has been targeted once again. Police officers and tunnel staff are trying to remove barricades as all lanes towards Hong Kong Island remain blocked https://t.co/8O3mhWXPCW #HongKongProtests pic.twitter.com/uqvPs4ze4n — SCMP News (@SCMPNews) August 4, 2019

The office of city leader Carrie Lam - who has kept a low public profile as the protests have escalated - announced she would hold a press conference later Monday morning.



The semi-autonomous southern Chinese city has witnessed two months of unprecedented protests and clashes triggered by opposition to a planned extradition law that quickly evolved into a wider movement for democratic reform and a halt to sliding freedoms.



But authorities in Hong Kong and Beijing have signalled a hardening stance with the Chinese military saying it is ready to quell the "intolerable" unrest if requested.



Dozens of protesters have been charged with rioting, a charge with a maximum penalty of 10 years in jail.

At a press conference on Saturday, strike organisers - many hiding their identities behind masks - said 14,000 people from more than 20 sectors had committed to civic action on Monday.

People from all walks of life indicated plans online to either strike or phone in sick on Monday - from civil servants and social workers, to flight attendants, pilots, bus drivers and even employees of the city's Disneyland.



In a statement late on Sunday, Hong Kong's government warned people against joining the strike, saying it could further hamper the city's already sputtering economy.

