Hong Kong protesters vow to hold new mass rally on Sunday

A protester throws a tear gas canister during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong. (REUTERS/Tyrone Siu)
HONG KONG: Protest organisers in Hong Kong announced plans for another mass rally for Sunday (Jun 16), a day after the city saw violent clashes between police and demonstrators over a divise extradition bill.

The Civil Human Rights Front also called for a city-wide strike on Monday to keep pressure on the financial hub's government to scrap the proposed bill.

"We urge citizens to join labour strikes, school strikes and business strikes," said Jimmy Sham, the group's convenor.

Source: AFP/aa

