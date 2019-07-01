Happening now: Hong Kong protesters storm government headquarters
HONG KONG: Hundreds of Hong Kong protesters stormed the parliament building on the anniversary of the city's 1997 return to China on Monday (Jul 1), smashing through reinforced windows and steel shutters in unprecedented scenes that plunged the city further into crisis.
They destroyed portraits and vandalised walls with graffiti as anger over an extradition Bill boiled over.
Follow this blog for live updates as the protesters occupy the Legislative Council building in the heart of the city:
10.46pm: Protesters seem to be staying in the LegCo despite a police warning. Here are scenes from inside the building after it was stormed by the demonstrators.
10.35pm: Hong Kong police warn that they will take action if the LegCo is not cleared, in a video posted on Facebook:
10.25pm: The Hong Kong government has responded to the protests. Key points from its statement:
- In response to the procession today (July 1), a government spokesman noted that the procession was conducted in a peaceful and rational manner. "The Government always respects the public's freedoms and rights of assembly, procession and expression. It also understands that people have different views on Government policies. As a free and pluralistic society, Hong Kong embodies rationalism, inclusiveness, harmony and diversity. The people of Hong Kong are proud of such core values."
- "The Government clearly understands that members of the public have concerns and doubts about the proposed amendments to the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance, and has put a stop to the legislative amendment exercise. The bill will lapse after the current term of the Legislative Council ends in July next year," the spokesman said.
- "Today, some protesters confronted Police from morning until night. They charged Police cordon lines and disrupted public order, causing serious impact on public safety. This evening, some radical protesters stormed the Legislative Council Complex with extreme violence. These protesters seriously jeopardised the safety of police officers and members of the public. Such violent acts are unacceptable to society. The HKSAR Government strongly condemns such acts, and protesters should stop violent acts immediately."
The full statement here.
10.15pm: Protesters are milling about inside the parliament chamber, destroying portraits and spraying graffiti.
9.56pm: The British colonial flag is tied to the parliament podium.
9.51pm: Protesters seize parliament chamber and spray walls and furniture with graffiti. The Hong Kong emblem, the bauhinia, is likewise defaced.
A black and white banner hoisted in the chamber reads in Chinese: "Bow to protect rule of law. Oppose extradition."
9.30pm: Protesters break through glass doors and storm the LegCo building.
This story is developing. Refresh for updates.