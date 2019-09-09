More than 150 people arrested during weekend protests in Hong Kong: Police

Hong Kong: A total of 157 people, some as young as 13 years old, were arrested during the protests over the weekend, police said on Monday (Sep 9).

Speaking to reporters at a media conference, Hong Kong Police’s public relations chief Chief Superintendent Tse Chun-chung said 157 people were arrested during the protests between 5pm on Friday and 8am on Monday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Of the 157, 125 were men and 32 were women, and they were aged between 13 and 63 years old.

“Their offences include unlawful assembly, possession of offensive weapons, criminal damage, loitering and assaulting police officers,” he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A protester films a fire at the entrance of MTR Central Station in Hong Kong, China Sep 8, 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis)

Violence engulfed Hong Kong over the weekend, with protests at Hong Kong Airport on Saturday afternoon before demonstrators hit Mong Kok police station in the evening.

On Sunday, protesters marched to the US Consulate to urge Congress to pass an Act on human rights in Hong Kong.

After the march, demonstrators moved from the Central business district to Wan Chai and Causeway Bay, setting fires and creating barricades in running battles against the police.

As the evening set in, police chased groups of protesters who vandalised MTR stations, smashing glass panels, CCTV cameras and setting fires at station entrances.

“Over the weekend, as many as 40 traffic lights were damaged across the city and many MTR stations were left in ruins,” Chief Superintendent Tse said.



“Such random and rampant destruction of infrastructure seriously affects the livelihood of ordinary citizens."

People and journalists react as police fire tear gas from Causeway Bay MTR station during clashes with demonstrators in Hong Kong on Sep 8, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Philip Fong)

He appealed directly to the protesters, saying: "Please also spare some thought for the vulnerable groups, like the disabled and people in wheelchairs, who are innocent victims suffering in silence. The reconstruction of infrastructure does not happen overnight.”

