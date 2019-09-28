Tear gas, water cannon fired as Hong Kong protesters throw petrol bombs

SINGAPORE: Thousands of protesters gathered at Admiralty in Hong Kong on Saturday (Sep 28) evening, chanting anti-government slogans and blocking roads in the area.



Police officers positioned at the entrance of the Central Government Complex have used tear gas to disperse the crowds of people trying to get into the Legislative Council building.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"At around 7.30pm, a large group of protesters are blocking the carriageways in Harcourt Road, seriously paralysing the traffic," Hong Kong police said.

"Some violent protesters have damaged properties outside Central Government Complex and aimed laser beams at a helicopter, posing a serious threat to the safety of everyone at scene.

"Police warn the protesters to stop all illegal acts at once. Police appeal to members of the public to avoid travelling to the area."



Protesters have thrown a petrol bomb in front of the CGO pic.twitter.com/1OoNXFwjqu — Afifah Ariffin (@AfifahCNA) September 28, 2019





Advertisement

Advertisement

Families gathered at Tamar Park on Saturday evening, in front of central government offices and the Legislative Council, both of which have come under attack for more than three months, sparking violent street battles with police.

“It’s a special day for Hong Kong protesters. We will stick together to fight for freedom," said Sam, 33, dressed in black and wearing a mask. “Most people think Hong Kong was dying after five years, but many people are still fighting for Hong Kong."



A series of protests for and against Communist Party rulers in Beijing is planned for the Chinese-ruled city ahead of the 70th anniversary of the People's Republic on Tuesday, including at the consulate of former colonial power Britain.

The Hong Kong building of the Chinese state-owned investment company CITIC, next to the Legislative Council, ran a huge purple LED-lit banner down its front commemorating National Day.

