Protesters scuffle with police at Hong Kong airport

HONG KONG: Protesters clashed with police at Hong Kong's international airport on Tuesday evening (Aug 13) after flights were disrupted for a second day, plunging the former British colony deeper into turmoil.

The scuffles broke out in the evening between police and protesters, after an injured person was taken out of the main terminal by medics.

Several police vehicles were blocked by protesters, and riot police moved in, pushing some protesters back and using pepper spray at times.

In a series of tweets at about 11pm, the Hong Kong police said a visitor at the airport had been assaulted and was "currently being besieged" by protesters.

"A visitor was assaulted and is currently being besieged by a large group of protestors at the Hong Kong International Airport," said the police. "He requires immediate medical attention, but the protesters concerned have been obstructing ambulance officers from rendering medical assistance."

"As per a request for assistance from the Airport Authority, the police appeal to the protesters to stop their obstruction so that the visitor can receive timely medical attention."

They also stressed this was "not a dispersal operation", but an attempt to escort the person safely to a hospital.

Hong Kong's Airport Authority said operations at the airport had been "seriously disrupted".

Ten weeks of increasingly violent clashes between police and protesters have roiled the Asian financial hub as thousands of residents chafe at a perceived erosion of freedoms and autonomy under Chinese rule.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights urged Hong Kong to exercise restraint and investigate evidence of its forces firing tear gas at protesters in ways banned under international law.

"Take a minute to look at our city, our home," Chief Executive Carrie Lam said, her voice cracking, at a news conference in the government headquarters complex, which is fortified behind 1.8 metre-high water-filled barricades.

"Can we bear to push it into the abyss and see it smashed to pieces?"

China this week condemned some protesters for using dangerous tools to attack police, calling the clashes "sprouts of terrorism". They present President Xi Jinping with one of his biggest challenges since he came to power in 2012.