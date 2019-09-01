Protesters clash with police at Hong Kong airport as trains suspended

HONG KONG: Protesters charged police barriers and clashed with riot police after setting up road blocks and barricades at Hong Kong International Airport on Sunday (Sep 1) afternoon.

A large group has been gathering around bus stops at the airport’s terminal from 1pm, the Hong Kong government said in a statement.



“At around 2pm, the protesters started to charge water-filled barriers, pointed laser beams at the Airport Authority (AA) staff, and blocked roads with trolleys and mills barriers,” the statement added.



Hong Kong police said they were poised to launch a "dispersal operation", and in a Facebook post warned protesters to leave the airport area "immediately".



Anti-extradition Bill protesters use trolleys and barriers to block the entrance of Hong Kong International Airport on Sep 1, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Tyrone Siu)

An airline crew member makes his way through a barrier set up by protesters at Hong Kong International Airport on Sep 1, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Lillian Suwanrumpha)

Outside one terminal at the international hub, protesters set off fire extinguishers, piled luggage trolleys into makeshift road blocks and smashed surveillance cameras.



Operators of the Airport Express train said it had suspended services on Sunday afternoon, while black-clad protesters - hiding from CCTV cameras under umbrellas - built barricades at the airport bus station and attempted to stop traffic on the main road leading to terminals.

Flights operations are "largely normal", the airport authority said.

The airport is covered by an injunction banning protesters from entering, imposed after a shutdown in August which ended in ugly clashes.

Airport staff helping passengers cross a blockade at Hong Kong International Airport on Sep 1, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Lillian Suwanrumpha)

Protesters outside the airport, many holding umbrellas, chanted "Fight for freedom! Stand with Hong Kong!" as riot police watched on from inside the terminal building.



"We plan to disrupt activity at the airport to draw attention to what the government and the police are doing to us," said one 20-year-old protester, asking not to be named. "If we disrupt the airport more foreigners will read the news about Hong Kong."



City police said the demonstration at the airport was illegal and that protesters had "hurled objects" at officers and charged at barricades. There were no immediate reports of casualties at the airport.

"The police warn all protesters to stop their illegal acts and leave immediately," the force added.

Riot police walk inside Hong Kong International Airport as anti-extradition Bill protesters gather outside, on Sep 1, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Tyrone Siu)

A police officer chases after a flashmob inside Hong Kong International Airport on Sep 1, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach)

"I want to go into the airport to find my sister, but I couldn't get in," Indonesian domestic helper Samirah told AFP.

Protesters have routinely ignored legal moves to ban their actions since the anti-government movement sprang to life three months ago.

The protests were sparked by an attempt by Hong Kong's Beijing-backed government to pass a now-shelved extradition Bill, but have expanded into a wider movement.

Airport security guards hold the gate to stop the anti-exradition Bill protesters from entering the Hong Kong International Airport on Sep 1, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Tyrone Siu)

On Sunday, city sanitation workers were seen clearing debris and removing graffiti after a night of pitched battles between protesters and police.



Hours earlier, a huge fire burned in the city's commercial district as chaos ripped through the centre of a city usually renowned for its stability and prosperity.

"I'm really, really tired. I think many Hong Kong people had a sleepless night yesterday," said 18-year-old student protester called May. "I almost couldn't manage to get up, but I'm determined to go today."



Demonstrators on Saturday hurled petrol bombs at government buildings and police, who responded with tear gas and water cannon laced with chemical dye before making mass arrests inside the city's underground metro stations.

Police on Friday rounded up several high-profile activists and politicians in sweeping arrests, but police denied the sweep was timed specifically to weaken the weekend's protests.

More than 900 people have been arrested since June in connection with the protests.



