All MTR services suspended in Hong Kong as violence escalates after face mask ban

HONG KONG: All MTR services in Hong Kong were suspended on Friday (Oct 4) night amid violent protests, hours after leader Carrie Lam announced an emergency law banning protesters from wearing face masks.

According to the MTR website, all 12 were disrupted "because of an escalation of the situation".

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Image: Twitter/MTR Service Update)

At about 11pm, Cathay Pacific tweeted that the Airport Express service had also been suspended and asked that commuters consider other modes of transport to the Hong Kong International Airport.



HK - Airport Express service is suspended tonight. Please consider other mode of transportation to Hong Kong International Airport. Thank you for your understanding. — Cathay Pacific (@cathaypacific) October 4, 2019





Earlier on Friday, police fired tear gas to disperse protesters in the New Territories District of Sha Tin. Banks and shops in the busy Central district closed early in anticipation of violence as some protesters burned Chinese flags and chanted "You burn with us" and "Hong Kongers, revolt".

Advertisement

Advertisement

This combination image created on Oct 4, 2019 shows protesters wearing face masks during demonstrations in Hong Kong. (Photos: AFP/Mark Ralston, Anthony Wallace, Nicolas Asfouri, Mohd Rasfan)

Masked protesters set fire to at least three locations in Causeway Bay, with videos on social media showing protesters continuing to take aim at mainland Chinese businesses and those with pro-Beijing links, smashing windows and setting fire to their premises.

