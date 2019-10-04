Hong Kong to introduce anti-mask law, effective midnight: Reports

HONG KONG: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam will hold a news conference on Friday (Oct 4), a police spokesman said, as local media reported the government was expected to announce a ban on face masks at public rallies, effective from midnight.

Two sources told Reuters on Thursday the government was expected to discuss sweeping emergency laws that would include banning face masks at protests, a move designed to ease months of violent unrest in the Chinese-ruled city.

Advertisement

Advertisement





The government has approved the use of the emergency law to enact anti-mask legislation effective midnight, Bloomberg reported, citing Now TV.

Hundreds of masked protesters, mostly office workers, rallied in the city's commercial district ahead of the expected ban on Friday.



Advertisement

Advertisement

This comes after Hong Kong was rocked by the worst violence over the last few months on Tuesday, the same day China celebrated 70 years of Communist Party rule.

Street battles raged for hours between riot police and hardcore protesters while a teenager who was part of a group that attacked police with umbrellas and poles was shot in the chest with a live round - the first such shooting since the protests began.

Follow us on Telegram for the latest on Hong Kong: https://cna.asia/telegram