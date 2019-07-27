Hong Kong police fire tear gas at protesters defying ban on 'anti-triad' rally

HONG KONG: Riot police fired tear gas on Saturday (Jul 27) at protesters holding a banned rally against suspected triad gangs who beat up pro-democracy demonstrators near the Chinese border last weekend, tipping Hong Kong further into chaos.

Riot police fired multiple rounds of tear gas in the town of Yuen Long after tense standoffs with protesters, some of whom were throwing projectiles and had surrounded a police van.

In a tweet at about 5.40pm, Hong Kong police said a "dispersal operation" is under way, adding that the report room service at Yuen Long police station has been suspended until further notice.



"Police appeal to people at scene to leave as soon as possible," they added.



Public anger has been raging since last Sunday when a gang of men in white T-shirts, armed with poles and batons, set upon anti-government protesters and bystanders in Yuen Long station, leaving at least 45 people needing hospital treatment.

The brazen assault was the latest escalation in seven weeks of unprecedented political violence that shows little sign of abating.

Police have been heavily criticised for being too slow to respond to last Sunday's violence, fueling accusations of collusion or turning a blind eye to the mob - allegations the force has denied.

Hong Kong police fire tear gas against protesters in Yuen Long in Hong Kong on Jul 27, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Anthony Wallace)

Weeks of protests in Hong Kong were triggered by a controversial Bill which would have allowed extraditions to mainland China, but have evolved into a call for wider democratic reforms and a halt to sliding freedoms.

In a rare move, police banned Saturday's rally in Yuen Long, saying they feared reprisal attacks against villagers from protesters.

Social messaging channels used to organise the largely leaderless movement quickly filled up with vows from people to join in.

Some suggested holding a "shopping spree" in Yuen Long, others for a mass gathering of Pokemon Go, a popular mobile phone game.

Crowds spilled out of Yuen Long's main station on Saturday afternoon and into surrounding streets where police maintained a large presence. Many shops were shuttered.

By 4.45pm local time, several thousand had gathered in sweltering heat, many chanting slogans against the police.



Protesters hoist a US flag as they face off with riot police at the entrance to a village at Yuen Long district in Hong Kong on Jul 27, 2019. (Photo: AP/Bobby Yip)

Protesters block a police van during a demonstration in the district of Yuen Long in Hong Kong on Jul 27, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Anthony Wallace)

"Everyone of us came here on our own initiation," a 25-year-old medical worker surnamed Ng, told AFP. "So I don't think this is an illegal assembly, I've just come here as an individual to tell people my thoughts."

Another woman, surnamed Cheung, said she wanted to show "we are not afraid and that Hong Kongers won't cower in fear".

"The police and (the government) are together suppressing people's freedom to express their views," she added.

Yuen Long is in Hong Kong's New Territories. Police said they arrested 12 people so far in connection with last Sunday's violence, nine of whom have known triad links.



On Friday thousands held a 10-hour protest at the airport arrival hall in a bid to "educate" visitors about their movement - especially those on the Chinese mainland where news is heavily censored.

The protest was peaceful and there was no disruption to flights.