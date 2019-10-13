Hong Kong police make arrests as small flashmob protests erupt

HONG KONG: Hong Kong riot police spent much of Sunday afternoon (Oct 13) skirmishing with small groups of masked protesters who held flashmob gatherings in multiple locations - although crowds were smaller and less violent than recent weekends.

Rallies erupted in multiple neighbourhoods with some protesters blocking roads, spraying graffiti on pro-China businesses, smashing windows and erecting barricades.

Police made multiple arrests as they rushed to intercept activists but the clashes were less heavy than earlier this month when the city was virtually shut down by the most intense unrest of the four month protest movement.

Hong Kong police detain a man for an unknown reason outside a shopping centre in the Tai Koo area of Hong Kong on October 13, 2019. (Photo: MOHD RASFAN / AFP)

In the district of Mongkok, riot police burst from an unmarked van that had screeched up to a blockade made of bamboo scaffolding poles and quickly chased down multiple protesters who were pinned to the ground and detained.

In Tai Po district, officers charged into a mall where protesters had tagged a number of businesses with slogans with at least two arrests made.

Hong Kong police arrive and begin to clear away a barricade left by protesters in the Tai Koo area of Hong Kong on October 13, 2019. (Photo: MOHD RASFAN / AFP)

Hong Kong police clear away a barricade blocking the road left by protesters in the Kowloon area of Hong Kong on October 13, 2019. (Photo: ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP)

Similar flashmobs and brief clashes were witnessed in at least three other locations with bystanders often heckling police as they made arrests.

Hong Kong has been shaken by four months of massive protests which have seen increasingly violent clashes between hardcore demonstrators and police, as well as regular transport disruptions.

A man plays the saxophone as others holding the US flag (back) during a flash mob rally inside a shopping mall in Sha Tin district in Hong Kong on October 13, 2019. (Photo: Philip FONG / AFP)

People wear masks as they attend a flash mob rally inside a shopping mall in the Sha Tin district in Hong Kong on October 13, 2019. (Photo: Philip FONG / AFP)

The wave of protests in the international finance hub was sparked by opposition to a now-scrapped proposal to allow extraditions to mainland China, but has since morphed into a larger movement for democracy and police accountability.

The city enjoys unique rights under the terms of its handover to China by Britain in 1997, including freedom of expression and an independent judiciary, but many believe these are under threat from an increasingly assertive Beijing.

Street battles between riot police and small groups of protesters have become a weekly occurrence, hammering the already struggling economy, spooking tourists and undermining Hong Kong's reputation for stability.

The beginning of October saw a particularly fierce period of unrest with protesters upping their violence as Communist China celebrated its 70th birthday party.

Clashes further intensified after the city's leader invoked colonial-era emergency laws to ban face masks at protests.

Over the course of a week, protesters went on a vandalism spree, much of it targeting the city's subway network and pro-China businesses.

Police also increased their response, firing tear gas and rubber bullets with renewed ferocity. Two teenagers were wounded with live rounds during clashes with police.

People walk past graffiti on the entrance gate of the Sha Tin MTR understand rail station as people nearby attend a flash mob rally inside a shopping mall in the Sha Tin district in Hong Kong on October 13, 2019. (Photo: Philip FONG / AFP)

A couple (R) walks past Hong Kong police patrolling outside a shopping centre in the Tai Koo area of Hong Kong on October 13, 2019. (Photo: MOHD RASFAN / AFP)

But the last few days have seen a comparatively calmer period.

Protesters are pushing for an independent inquiry into the police, an amnesty for the more than 2,500 people arrested and universal suffrage.

Beijing and city leader Carrie Lam have repeatedly rejected those demands.



