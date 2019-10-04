Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announces ban on face masks

HONG KONG: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced on Friday (Oct 4) an emergency law to ban face masks from Saturday, in a dramatic move intended to quell escalating violence in the Chinese-ruled city.

Mrs Lam said during a news conference that the ban will be introduced under a law that allows authorities to "make any regulations whatsoever" in the public interest.



"We believe that the law will create a deterrent effect against masked violent protesters and rioters, and will assist the police in its law enforcement," Mrs Lam said.​​​​​







Hundreds of masked protesters, mostly office workers, rallied in the city's commercial district ahead of the ban being announced on Friday.



This comes after Hong Kong was rocked by the worst violence over the last few months on Tuesday, the same day China celebrated 70 years of Communist Party rule.

Street battles raged for hours between riot police and hardcore protesters while a teenager who was part of a group that attacked police with umbrellas and poles was shot in the chest with a live round - the first such shooting since the protests began.

