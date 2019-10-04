Masked protesters barricade road in downtown Hong Kong

HONG KONG: Masked protesters built barricades in the heart of Hong Kong's commercial district on Friday (Oct 4) moments after the city's embattled leader Carrie Lam invoked emergency laws to forbid face coverings.

Dozens of protesters used plastic barriers, wooden pallets and traffic cones to set up makeshift blockades in Central district, where many blue-chip international firms are based.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Thousands more masked protesters remained in the roads behind the main barricade.

Protesters set fire to two spots in Central, to protest against the emergency law banning masks pic.twitter.com/8L41tYMhNf — Leong Wai Kit (@LeongWaiKitCNA) October 4, 2019

Advertisement

Advertisement

Blockades were also formed in the district of Kowloon Tong while hundreds of masked protesters held a sit-in at a mall in Sha Tin.

Mrs Lam announced during a news conference on Friday an emergency law to ban protesters from wearing face masks with effect from Saturday.

The ban will be introduced under a law that allows authorities to "make any regulations whatsoever" in the public interest, first time the Emergency Regulations Ordinance has been invoked in 52 years.

"We believe that the law will create a deterrent effect against masked violent protesters and rioters, and will assist the police in its law enforcement," Mrs Lam said.​​​​​​​​​​​​



Many protesters wear masks to hide their identity due to fears employers could face pressure to take action against them.



A protester holds a yellow umbrella as a banner, which celebrates the 70th anniversary of China's founding, is burned during a protest in the Central district in Hong Kong, Oct 4, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Philip Fong)

The decision to invoke the Emergency Regulations Ordinance​​​​ was a difficult, but necessary one for the public interest, Mrs Lam added.

She stressed that her use of the powers did not mean the government had officially declared a state of emergency.



A man wearing a mask takes part in a protest in the Central district in Hong Kong, Oct 4, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Philip Fong)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest on Hong Kong: https://cna.asia/telegram

