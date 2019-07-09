Hong Kong protesters vow new rallies, reject Carrie Lam's comments on extradition Bill

HONG KONG: A key Hong Kong protest group behind mass rallies against a controversial extradition Bill vowed on Tuesday (Jul 9) to hold fresh protests as they rejected a promise from the city's leader that the bill was "dead".

"If our five demands are still not heard by Carrie Lam and her government, the Civil Human Rights Forum will continue to hold protests and assemblies," spokeswoman Bonnie Leung told reporters, adding that details of the new protests would be released in due course.

Hong Kong's chief executive Carrie Lam announced on Tuesday that the widely-loathed proposal to allow extraditions to the Chinese mainland "is dead", but she again stopped short of demands to immediately withdraw the Bill.

"There are still lingering doubts about the government's sincerity or worries (about) whether the government will restart the process with the Legislative Council. So I reiterate here, there is no such plan. The Bill is dead," she said.

She agreed to meet students in public without preconditions and said she recognised that the city was facing an unprecedented array of challenges.

But she shied away from other key protester demands, including calls for an independent judge to head a commission of inquiry into police tactics, saying the city's current police complaints mechanism was conducting its own investigation.



Tear gas fired by riot police during a Hong Kong protest against the extradition Bill. (Photo: AFP/ISAAC LAWRENCE)

University students who have made up the bulk of protesters shrugged off Lam's latest comments, saying nothing more than a full withdrawal of the Bill will do.

"What we want is to completely withdraw the Bill. She is playing word games," said Chan Wai Lam William, General Officer of the Student Union of the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

