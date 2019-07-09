Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam says extradition Bill is 'dead'
HONG KONG: Hong Kong's chief executive Carrie Lam announced Tuesday (Jul 9) that a widely-loathed proposal to allow extraditions to the Chinese mainland "is dead", but she again stopped short of protester demands to immediately withdraw the Bill.
"There are still lingering doubts about the government's sincerity or worries (about) whether the government will restart the process with the Legislative Council. So I reiterate here, there is no such plan. The Bill is dead," she said.
The chief executive described the work to amend the Bill as a "total failure", and urged people to give the government space to resolve the issue.
Violent demonstrations have marred Hong Kong over the last month, with protesters clashing with riot police in the streets.
Last Monday, thousands of protesters smashed their way into the Legislative Council building, scrawling anti-government graffiti on its walls and hanging up a colonial-era flag.
Lam had previously suspended the Bill, but stopped short of scrapping it outright.
READ: As it happened: Hong Kong police fire tear gas after protesters trash legislature
Hong Kong has been governed under a "one country, two systems" formula since its return from British to Chinese rule in 1997, allowing freedoms not enjoyed in mainland China, including the right to protest and an independent judiciary.
Critics say the extradition law could threaten Hong Kong's rule of law and its international reputation as an Asian financial hub.