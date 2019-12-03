Hong Kong government to introduce fourth round of relief measures: Carrie Lam

Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam news briefing after local elections
Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam speaks to the media in a weekly news briefing after local elections in Hong Kong, China, Nov 26, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Marko Djurica)
HONG KONG: Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday (Dec 3) that her administration would introduce a fourth round of relief measures in the near term to boost the city's battered economy after six months of unrest.

Lam was speaking after a mass demonstration over the weekend in the Asian financial hub that saw police fire tear gas to disperse thousands of anti-government protesters, ending a rare lull in violence.

Demonstrations are planned in districts across the city on Tuesday during the lunch break, with further protests planned in the evening.

