Hong Kong government to introduce fourth round of relief measures: Carrie Lam
HONG KONG: Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday (Dec 3) that her administration would introduce a fourth round of relief measures in the near term to boost the city's battered economy after six months of unrest.
Lam was speaking after a mass demonstration over the weekend in the Asian financial hub that saw police fire tear gas to disperse thousands of anti-government protesters, ending a rare lull in violence.
Demonstrations are planned in districts across the city on Tuesday during the lunch break, with further protests planned in the evening.
MORE: Our coverage of the Hong Kong protests
Follow us on Telegram for the latest on Hong Kong: https://cna.asia/telegram