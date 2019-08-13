Violence will push Hong Kong down 'path of no return': Carrie Lam

HONG KONG: Violence during protests in Hong Kong will push the city "down a path of no return", the city's leader Carrie Lam warned on Tuesday (Aug 13).

"Violence, no matter if it's using violence or condoning violence, will push Hong Kong down a path of no return, will plunge Hong Kong society into a very worrying and dangerous situation," Lam said during a press conference.

"The situation in Hong Kong in the past week has made me very worried that we have reached this dangerous situation," she added.



The Beijing-backed leader faced combative questioning from reporters who repeatedly interrupted her as she defended the conduct of the city's police after a weekend of often violent confrontations between them and protesters.

She said police faced "extremely difficult circumstances" and were bound by "rigid and stringent guidelines on the appropriate use of force".

Lam also dodged a question on whether she had the power to end the crisis by granting one of the key demands of the protesters: To fully withdraw a now-suspended Bill that would allow extraditions to mainland China.

Pressed on whether her hands were tied by Beijing on the issue, she demurred, insisting the question had been answered in the past.

"I again ask everyone to put aside your differences and calm down.

"Take a minute to think, look at our city, our home – do you all really want to see it pushed into an abyss?" Lam added, appearing on the verge of tears.



Her comments come after China said the anti-government protests that have swept the city over the past two months had begun to show "signs of terrorism".



Over the weekend, as demonstrators threw up barricades across the city, police shot volleys of tear gas into crowded underground train stations for the first time, and fired bean-bag rounds at close range.

Protesters responded by hurling bricks and spraying riot police with fire extinguishers and water hoses.

Officials said 45 people were hurt in the clashes.

On Monday, all flights in and out of Hong Kong were cancelled after thousands of protesters flooded the city's airport to denounce police violence.

"Hong Kong's radical demonstrators have repeatedly used extremely dangerous tools to attack police officers, which already constitutes a serious violent crime, and also shows the first signs of terrorism emerging," said Yang Guang, spokesman for the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council.

"This wantonly tramples on Hong Kong's rule of law and social order."

Hours later, two state media outlets ran videos showing armoured personnel and troop carriers purportedly driving to Shenzhen, which borders Hong Kong.

