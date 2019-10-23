China dismisses reports of replacing Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam as 'political rumour'

BEIJING: China’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday (Oct 23) that a Financial Times (FT) report on plans for Beijing to replace Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam was a "political rumour with ulterior motives".

"The central government firmly supports Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam ... to put an end to violence and chaos and restore order as soon as possible," foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a press briefing.



The FT reported that China was drawing up a plan to replace the embattled leader with an “interim” chief executive, citing people briefed on the deliberations.

The pro-Beijing leader has faced sustained criticism from protesters in the semi-autonomous city after nearly five months of unrest.

The Chinese central government has voiced its support for the authorities and her, calling the demonstrators "rioters" and condemning the violence.



Sources told the newspaper that the plan would be dependent on the situation in the city first stabilising so that the central government is not seen as giving in to violence.



Mrs Lam's office said it would not comment on speculation.

Hong Kong has been battered by 20 weeks of protests and with no political solution in sight, clashes have intensified each month.

Earlier this month, Mrs Lam - who has refused to grant any major concessions to protesters - invoked a colonial-era emergency lawto ban face masks, setting off a new wave of new protests and vandalism that shut down much of the city's transport network.

One of the protest leaders, Jimmy Sham, was hospitalised after being attacked by unknown assailants wielding hammers last week.

According to the FT, Mrs Lam's replacement would have been installed by March if she is removed.

An anti-government demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister during a protest march in Hong Kong, October 20. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Leading candidates being considered to replace her reportedly include Norman Chan, former head of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and Henry Tang, who has also served as the territory's financial secretary and chief secretary for administration.

Tang said in a statement that he supported the Hong Kong leader and would not comment on speculation.

A senior official in Beijing said the FT story was wrong and none of the suggested candidates listed in the story could possibly take over from Mrs Lam based on the Basic Law, Hong Kong's constitution which came into force in 1997.

Beijing has prepared all kinds of contingency plans for different scenarios in Hong Kong, including Mrs Lam’s administration losing total control of the situation, the official said.

FIVE DEMANDS

The chief executive stepping down might not lead to the end of the protests.

"The plan definitely has come too late as Carrie Lam's net support ... dropped to a disastrous level as early as four months ago," said political analyst Dixon Sing.

"It is impossible to believe that Hong Kong people ... would be happy and go back home once Carrie Lam has stepped down."



Anti-government demonstrators set a barricade on fire during a protest march in Hong Kong, China, October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A leaked audio recording emerged in September of Lam saying she would quit if she had a choice - although she later said she had not contemplated standing down.

Her resignation is not one of the protesters' five central demands, who are instead calling for measures including an investigation into police brutality, universal suffrage and the release without charge of arrested protesters.

"I don't think replacing Carrie Lam could solve the problem completely," 18-year-old student Joyce Ho told AFP.

"If the government can respond to the five demands, I believe Hong Kongers would stop (the protests)."

'NO POPULAR LEGITIMACY'

The Hong Kong leader has faced a series of political difficulties since the city's legislature returned for a new session last week.

She was unable to give her State of the Union-style policy speech after lawmakers repeatedly interrupted her, forcing her to deliver the address via video.

"I don't think a change in chief executive will have much impact on the profound political crisis that Hong Kong is facing," said Ben Bland, director of the Southeast Asia Project at the Lowy Institute, a policy think tank.

"The problem is less who leads Hong Kong and more that its leaders have no popular legitimacy because they are effectively chosen by Beijing."