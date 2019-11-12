Hong Kong leader says protesters 'paralysing' the city are selfish

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday (Nov 12) said protesters who are trying to "paralyse" the city were extremely selfish and hoped all universities and schools would urge students not to participate in violence.

Lam was speaking a day after police shot a protester and a man was set on fire in some of the most dramatic scenes to grip the city during the more than five months of civil unrest.



Earlier on Tuesday morning, riot police fired tear gas at City University's campus in Kowloon Tong.

Some railway services were suspended and roads closed across the Asian financial hub for a second day, with long traffic jams building in the morning rush hour.

Riot police were deployed at MTR stations across the territory, and classes cancelled at universities and schools.

Tear gas was also fired on Monday at Hong Kong Polytechnic University, with witnesses reporting tense standoffs between students, protesters and police.



Lam said earlier that the violence roiling the former British colony exceeded protesters' demands for democracy and demonstrators are now the people's enemy.



