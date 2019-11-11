‘Wishful thinking’ that violence will force Hong Kong government to yield: Carrie Lam

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam said on Monday (Nov 11) the violence that is roiling the former British colony has exceeded protesters' demands for democracy and demonstrators are now the people's enemy.

Lam was speaking hours after police shot a protester, a man was set alight and volleys of tear gas were fired at lunch time in the heart of the financial centre in some of the most dramatic scenes to grip the city during months of unrest.

She said the "rioters" were destroying society and would not succeed in their demands with violence in the "special administrative region" (SAR) of China.

"If there's still any wishful thinking that by escalating violence, the Hong Kong SAR government will yield to pressure, to satisfy the so-called political demands, I'm making this statement clear and loud here: That will not happen," she said in one of her most defiant televised addresses.

Earlier, videos circulating online showed a man dousing petrol on another and setting him on fire outside Ma On Shan Plaza in the New Territories.

Police said the man that had been set alight was in critical condition.

More than 60 people were wounded on Monday, Lam said in her address.



