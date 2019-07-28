Hong Kong protesters defy police again and begin banned march

HONG KONG: Thousands of pro-democracy protesters defied a police ban and began marching through Hong Kong on Sunday (Jul 28), a day after riot police fired rubber bullets and tear gas in the latest violent confrontation to plunge the financial hub deeper into crisis.

Known as the Sheung Wan Protest, huge crowds gathered in the heart of the city's commercial district on Sunday afternoon.

Police had given permission for a static protest in a park but banned a proposed march through the city.



Yet protesters soon spilled into the streets outside the park and began marching in spite of the ban, ratcheting up the likelihood of renewed clashes.

"I feel so conflicted, seeing young people sacrifice their future for Hong Kong," a 22-year-old student protester called Marcus told AFP, breaking into tears.

This is the eighth straight weekend that protests have been held in the city.

A man holds a US flag as pro-democracy protesters gather at Chater Garden before a march to protest against police violence during previous marches, in central Hong Kong, China on Jul 28, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Edgar Su)

"I have been to every protest and I never wear a mask," said Phong Luk, who came to the protest wearing a Spider-Man suit to match one that his six-year-old son wore.

"I'm doing nothing wrong. It is those in power that are wrong ... At this point, there is nothing to be done except for Carrie Lam to step down, because she obviously cannot rule."

Hundreds of protesters had earlier gathered at Chater Garden, with several waving United States and British flags. They had attempted to start a march to Sun Yat-Sen Memorial Park by chanting "start, start".

Some held up banners saying "We rise as one, we fight as one" and "Stop violence", while others chanted "Black police. Shameful", as anger simmered over what many demonstrators see as an increasing cycle of violence against them.

Protesters also spilled onto the streets of central Hong Kong, with some headed towards Admiralty and Causeway Bay.

Hong Kong authorities have stepped up security around the city's main China representative office, erecting a wall of water-filled barricades and glueing down bricks in the pavement. A clear plastic shield also covered a national emblem that had been defaced a week before.

Scores of riot police were stationed inside the building itself, while vehicles and tourist coaches full of other officers deployed in nearby streets.



Last Sunday, protesters had surrounded the building, known as the Liaison Office, vandalising signs to the anger of the Beijing government.

China's state media described it as "blatant challenge to the central government” which would not be tolerated.



The latest march comes a day after a town near the border with mainland China descended into chaos, as police battled protesters holding another banned rally against suspected pro-government triad gangs who beat up democracy demonstrators there last weekend.

Chater Garden in Hong Kong packed with black-clad protesters. (Photo: Jeremy Koh)

Riot police used tear gas throughout the afternoon and evening in Yuen Long after tense standoffs with protesters, some of whom were throwing projectiles and had surrounded a police van.

Rubber bullets were fired later in the clashes which ended when officers baton-charged the last remaining demonstrators inside the town's metro station, leaving pools of blood in the same concourse where the suspected triads had attacked the previous weekend.



WEEKS OF CHAOS

Semi-autonomous Hong Kong has been plunged into its worst crisis in recent history after millions of demonstrators took to the streets and sporadic violent confrontations erupted between police and pockets of hardcore protesters.

The demonstrations over the last seven weeks were triggered by a controversial Bill which would have allowed extraditions to mainland China, but have evolved into a call for wider democratic reforms and a halt to sliding freedoms.

Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong joins protesters during a demonstration in Hong Kong, Jul 28, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Anthony Wallace)

Yet the unprecedented protests with huge turnouts - as well as frequent clashes and the sacking of parliament - have had little luck persuading Beijing or Hong Kong's leaders.

Beijing has issued increasingly shrill condemnations in the last two weeks, but has left it to the city's government to deal with the situation.

A screengrab of a video shows black-clad protesters in central Hong Kong, Jul 28, 2019. (Image: AP)

City leader Carrie Lam has shown no sign of backing down beyond agreeing to suspend the Extradition Bill.

Her administration has faced down weeks of public anger and she has made few public appearances beyond visiting injured officers and holding a handful of press conferences.

BATTLE FOR YUEN LONG

Tensions were significantly raised after last weekend's attack by a pro-government mob in Yuen Long.

The town is in Hong Kong's rural New Territories where many of the surrounding villages are known for triad connections and their staunch support for the pro-Beijing establishment.

That brazen assault hospitalised at least 45 people. Police were heavily criticised for being too slow to respond to the violence, fuelling accusations of collusion or turning a blind eye to the pro-government mob - allegations the force has denied.

In a rare move, police banned Saturday's rally saying they feared reprisal attacks against villagers from protesters, a decision that only heightened anger towards a force already perceived to be protecting pro-government aggressors.

Tens of thousands of people defied the ban on Saturday and began a peaceful rally.

But small groups of more hardcore protesters, many in helmets and carrying shields, confronted police outside the villages and accused them of protecting triads.

Tensions quickly rose and a now-familiar pattern of running battles between police and protesters began.

On one road, a parked Lexus that was found to have wooden sticks and clubs similar to those used in Sunday's attacks inside it - as well as a Samurai-style sword - had been trashed.

By late evening only some 200 protesters remained around the main station who were then charged by riot police.

Police on Sunday said 13 arrests were made in Yuen Long.

Among them was Max Chung, a young activist who had initially applied for permission to hold the Yuen Long protest. He was arrested for inciting an illegal assembly.

Hospital authorities said 24 people were injured, most of whom have been discharged but with two remaining in a serious condition.



Additional reporting by Jeremy Koh and Fang Hao.