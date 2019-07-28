Hong Kong protesters take to streets in eighth straight weekend of demonstrations

HONG KONG: Demonstrators took to the streets of central Hong Kong on Sunday (Jul 28), in the eighth consecutive weekend that protests have been held in the city.

Hundreds of black-clad protesters had earlier gathered at Chater Garden on the main island of Hong Kong, with some waving US and British flags.



Police had given permission for a static protest in the park but had banned a proposed march through the city.



But at around 3pm, protesters started a march from Chater Garden to Sun Yat-Sen Memorial Park by chanting "start, start".



Protesters trying to commence march from Chater Garden to Sun Yat-Sen Memorial Park, chanting “start, start”. Police had denied them permission to do so #HongKongProtests pic.twitter.com/bcD4XATWmH — Jeremy Koh (@JeremyKohCNA) July 28, 2019

Known as the Sheung Wan protest, the gathering is in protest of police brutality at a separate rally last week.



Scores of protesters also spilled onto the streets of central Hong Kong, with some headed towards Admiralty.

The new rally comes just a day after police fired rubber bullets and tear gas during a clash with protesters at Yuen Long.

Additional reporting by Jeremy Koh and Fang Hao.