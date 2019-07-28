Hong Kong protesters take to streets in eighth straight weekend of demonstrations

Hong Kong protest Jul 28 (2)
Chater Garden in Hong Kong packed with black-clad protesters. (Photo: Jeremy Koh) 
(Updated: )

HONG KONG: Demonstrators took to the streets of central Hong Kong on Sunday (Jul 28), in the eighth consecutive weekend that protests have been held in the city.

Hundreds of black-clad protesters had earlier gathered at Chater Garden on the main island of Hong Kong, with some waving US and British flags.

Police had given permission for a static protest in the park but had banned a proposed march through the city. 

But at around 3pm, protesters started a march from Chater Garden to Sun Yat-Sen Memorial Park by chanting "start, start".

Known as the Sheung Wan protest, the gathering is in protest of police brutality at a separate rally last week. 

Scores of protesters also spilled onto the streets of central Hong Kong, with some headed towards Admiralty. 

The new rally comes just a day after police fired rubber bullets and tear gas during a clash with protesters at Yuen Long. 

Additional reporting by Jeremy Koh and Fang Hao. 

Source: CNA/zl

