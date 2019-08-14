China hits back at UN rights boss over Hong Kong remarks

HONG KONG: China rejected on Tuesday (Aug 13) what it called a "wrongful statement" on Hong Kong by United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet, saying it amounted to interference in its domestic affairs and sent "the wrong signal to violent criminal offenders".

Earlier, Bachelet had urged Hong Kong to exercise restraint and investigate evidence of its forces firing tear gas at protesters in ways banned by international law.

China's mission to the UN in Geneva said in a statement that Hong Kong protesters had smashed public facilities, paralysed the airport, blocked public transport and used lethal weapons, "showing a tendency of resorting to terrorism".

"The Chinese central government firmly supports Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and the HK SAR government in discharging their duties in compliance with the law and supports the Hong Kong police force and judicial organs in enforcing the law decisively," it said.

Protesters clashed with police at Hong Kong's international airport on Tuesday as flights were disrupted for a second day.



The scuffles broke out in the evening between police and protesters, after an injured person was taken out of the main terminal by medics.



Hundreds of flights were cancelled or suspended on Tuesday as demonstrations at the aviation hub entered a fifth day.

