China arrests Belizean, Taiwanese over alleged meddling in Hong Kong affairs

HONG KONG/BEIJING: China has arrested a citizen of Belize for allegedly colluding with people in the United States to meddle in the affairs of Hong Kong, the official Guangdong Communist Party newspaper reported on Saturday (Nov 30), citing local authorities.

Lee Henley Hu Xiang, a Belizean businessman who lives in China, had funded key members of "hostile forces" in the United States to undermine China's national security, and supported activities that led to chaos in Hong Kong, the Southern Daily said.

It did not give details.

Lee was arrested in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou on Nov 26 by the Guangzhou State Security bureau, the report said.

Authorities in Guangzhou could not be immediately reached for comment.

Separately, the newspaper confirmed that a Taiwanese man, Lee Meng-Chu, was also arrested by police in nearby Shenzhen city on Oct 31, for allegedly stealing state secrets for foreign forces after he made a trip to Hong Kong in August to support "anti-China" activities.

Lee, an adviser from a small township in Taiwan, had been missing since Aug 19 after traveling to Shenzhen.

He was being investigated for "engaging in criminal acts that endanger state security", a spokesman for the Taiwan Affairs Office of China's State Council said in September.

Hong Kong - a business and trade gateway for China as an international financial centre - has been mired in often violent anti-government protests for nearly six months.

The unrest has plunged the former British colony into its biggest political crisis in decades, at times forcing businesses, government, schools and even the international airport to close.

"The attempt by those anti-China, Hong Kong chaos-mongering people to pressure China through exploiting foreign anti-China forces will eventually be a clown act, like a mantis trying to stop a chariot," state news agency Xinhua said in a commentary published on Saturday.

"Hong Kong will not sink in this way. The heartless scumbags will inevitably be swept into the ash heap of history," it said.



MORE PROTESTS IN HONG KONG

Demonstrators take part in a rally of school-aged youths and senior citizens at Chater garden in Hong Kong on Nov 30, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Nicolas Asfouri)

On Saturday, secondary-school students and retirees joined forces at a protest in Hong Kong, the first of several rallies planned a day after police withdrew from a university that had been rocked by a two-week siege.

After more than five months of increasingly violent demonstrations, Hong Kong has seen relative calm since local elections last week delivered an overwhelming victory to pro-democracy candidates.

Despite the calm, demonstrators are pressing to keep up the momentum of their movement. They are incensed by what they see as Chinese interference in freedoms promised when Britain returned Hong Kong to Beijing in 1997.

China denies interfering, and says it is committed to the "one country, two systems" formula put in place at that time. It has blamed foreign forces for fomenting unrest.

"I came out for the peaceful protest in June when there was more than one million people, but the government did not listen to our demands," said a 71-year-old woman in Hong Kong's Central district, who only gave her name as Ponn.

She brought her own plastic stool to a cross-generational protest at the city's Chater Garden, where a modest crowd of a few hundred people gathered to listen to pro-democracy speakers. She came with her daughter and son-in-law.

"I have seen so much police brutality and unlawful arrests. This is not the Hong Kong I know. I came today because I want the government to know that we are not happy with what they have done to our generation."

At one point the crowd rose to sing Glory to Hong Kong, which has become the unofficial anthem of protests. Many of them put their hands in the air with five fingers outstretched, a symbol of the pro-democracy movement.

"My mum asked me to come and protect her. So I came with my husband. It has been quiet after the district elections and that is unexpected," Ponn's 26-year-old daughter told Reuters.

"We should not stop there, I came today because we have to keep fighting."

Police withdrew on Friday from the campus of Hong Kong Polytechnic University after it had been trashed by weeks of clashes between protesters and security forces.

Activists got a boost after winning backing from US President Donald Trump this week, something that has renewed global attention on the crisis in the Asian financial hub and infuriated Beijing.

"Today is an interesting ensemble because it is secondary students and elderly people. A lot of elderly people want to be heard by the police," said Lukas, a 16-year-old who was dressed in black.

"It is also a good chance for us to talk to some elderly people about how we need to stand together and fight against the Hong Kong police."

