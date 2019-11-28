China threatens 'countermeasures' after Trump signs Hong Kong Bill

The US Congress has antagonized Beijing by passing legislation that supports human rights and democracy in Hong Kong, where months of protests and unrest have rocked the semi-autonomous Chinese territory Protesters react as police fire tear gas while they attempt to march towards Hong Kong
BEIJING: China's Foreign Ministry on Thursday (Nov 28) said it will take "firm counter measures" if the United States continues to interfere in Hong Kong.

It said legislation signed by US President Donald Trump on Wednesday backing protesters in Hong Kong was a serious interference in Chinese affairs and US efforts were "doomed to fail".

"The nature of this is extremely abominable, and harbours absolutely sinister intentions," the foreign ministry said in a statement, without specifying what measures Beijing might take.

It warned that the United States will shoulder the consequences of China's countermeasures if it continues to "act arbitrarily" in regards to Hong Kong.

The legislation signed by Trump was approved unanimously by the US Senate and by all but one lawmaker in the House of Representatives last week. The law also threatens sanctions for human rights violations.

Source: Agencies/aa

