China removes Hong Kong liaison office head amid protests

SHANGHAI: China has removed the head of its Hong Kong liaison office Wang Zhimin, according to a post on the official website of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security on Saturday (Jan 4).

The removal of Wang, who headed the Liaison Office that represents the central government in Hong Kong, comes as the city grapples with its biggest political crisis in decades.

Communications between Beijing and Hong Kong are mostly conducted through the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in Hong Kong.

Wang was the most senior mainland political official stationed in Hong Kong.

The new liaison office head will be 65-year-old Luo Huining, who was semi-retired after being removed from his position as the secretary of the Shanxi Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China.



There had been reports that Beijing had been considering potential replacements for Wang in a sign of dissatisfaction with the Liaison Office's handling of the crisis. The office has come in for criticism in Hong Kong and China for misjudging the situation in the city.



Wang is the shortest serving Liaison Office director since 1997.

